Amazon summer luggage deal: This reviewer-loved luggage set is 43% off today

Planning a summer vacation? Now is a great time to upgrade your luggage. We've found a major discount on a top-rated luggage set from Amazon to help you get packing for your next trip. Who says you need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2023 to shop amazing deals on customer-loved luggage? The experts at CBS Essentials have found a top-rated luggage deal that you can shop right now.

This 4.4-star-rated Coolife Luggage two-piece suitcase set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch checked bag with spinner wheels. Both pieces feature durable hard shells, telescopic handles and TSA-approved locks.

"[I] absolutely love this set! Both suitcases are sturdy and roomy. Definitely worth it!" wrote one verified buyer on Amazon.

"I recently took this carry-on on a trip to Japan, and I'm happy to report that it's more durable than it looks," shared another Amazon reviewer. "It's been lugged around airports, various train stations, and throughout Tokyo. The wheels are perfectly fine and in great condition, and the casing honestly impressed me."

Score the set on sale now for 43% off.

Coolife Luggage 2-piece suitcase set, $170 (reduced from $300)

The best early Prime Day luggage deals on Amazon

No exactly what you're looking for? We've found even more luggage essentials on sale at Amazon right now.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set: $40

Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated luggage set by 58%. This Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set includes a tote bag and a carry-on for just $40. The set features a 4.4-star rating with almost 60,000 reviews on Amazon.

At only $40, this is quite a steal. But hurry -- this deal won't last.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (reduced $80)

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $106

Amazon is offering a crazy good deal right now on this Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set. For under $100, you can get this four-piece luggage set complete with a carry-on, a 24-inch upright suitcase, a 28-inch upright suitcase and a tote.

All four luggage pieces are made with heavy duty polyester and PVC backing for enhanced durability. Many reviewers on Amazon noted that the luggage set felt much higher quality than anticipated for the price.

"I'm amazed at the quality of this luggage," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "For the price, I expected something [just] good enough to get me through my cruise. Not so! The bags will last years."

Pricing varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the gray or blue color ways.

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set, $106 (reduced from $219)

28" Samsonite Winfield 2: $218

Amazon is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this top-rated check-in bag from Samsonite. The 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 30% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $218 (reduced from $310)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside: $164



Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a lot easier. The large and durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four, multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $164 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set: $105

On the hunt for the perfect luggage set for all your summer travel? Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.

Prices vary by color.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $105 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $201

With faux-leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. Constructed out of polycarbonate, the durable but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. Currently, you can get the navy blue small carry-on for 33% off on Amazon.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $201 (reduced from $300)

Samsonite Winfield: $141

The bestselling Samsonite luggage on Amazon, the Samsonite Winfield style carry-on weighs a little under seven pounds and offers a roomy interior. Other features of this hard-shelled luggage include four-directional multi-spin wheels, a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

Samsonite Winfied carry-on (navy), $141 (reduced from $200)

Hycoo travel duffel: $23

This clever duffel makes the perfect travel companion thanks to its many interior zipper pocket and compartments, including a wet pocket for your toiletries. Constructed out of a high density water-resistant material, the overnight or weekend bag keeps your clothes dry and belongings safe. Other great features include a padded pocket for your laptop, a separate wet bag for dirty clothes and an adjustable strap, allowing over the shoulder or cross body wear.

Hycoo travel duffel (pink), $21 (reduced from $27)

American Tourister Mickey Mouse luggage: $80

If your summer trip is to the most magical place on Earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Mickey Mouse suitcase by American Tourister.

The Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."

American Tourister 21" Mickey Mouse suitcase, $80 (reduced from $200)

