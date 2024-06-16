Watch CBS News

6/16: The Takeout: Steve Coll

Author and journalist Steve Coll talks about the complicated relationship between the U.S. government and Saddam Hussein, and how events in 1979 shaped future events like the Sept. 11 attacks and the Iraq war.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.