Best patio bar furniture for summer 2024

Entertain friends and family enough times and you'll realize that your outdoor gatherings would function a lot better with some patio bar furniture. Investing in patio bar furniture gives you additional space and storage for preparing drinks as well as dedicated areas for you and your guests to comfortably enjoy said libations.

To help you create the patio bar area of your dreams, we rounded up the best outdoor bar furniture, ranging from single pieces, such as bar carts, to table sets that can seat you and your partner -- or the whole happy hour gang.

Best patio bar furniture of 2024

Shop our top picks, all of which are customer-loved, and most of which are conveniently on sale (up to 65% off!). And if you're on the market for other patio pieces, including conversation sets and dining sets, check out our guide on the best places to buy patio furniture online.

Best outdoor bar cart: Best Choice Products wicker serving bar cart

This bar cart has everything you need to make transporting and storing drinks super easy. The Best Choice Products bar cart has two dedicated compartments for wine and spirits, with one storage compartment conveniently outfitted with dividers so the bottles don't clang together while the cart moves.

There's also a rack that can hold your wine glasses and a built-in ice bucket for chilled beverages. What's more, it's made of an all-weather wicker, ensuring longevity while stored outside. Buy this now and you can score 36% off your purchase for a limited time.

The Best Choice Products wicker serving bar cart has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "This cart is the best. It enables me to move food and beverages from the house to the patio and pool without a problem. Lots of surface space and plenty of room underneath for wine/snacks. It was a breeze to assemble!"

Best outdoor bar counter: Millwood Pines Natural Hammonds solid wood bar counter

Feel like a bartender at your summer pool parties with this beautiful bar counter from Wayfair. The slated design and varying colors and grains that make up this 100% wood bar counter will stun in your backyard. In addition to being pretty to look at, the bar counter is also functional, as it's equipped with three long storage shelves underneath, allowing for plenty of room to store drinks, glasses, mixers and more.

There's also a generous amount of prep space, giving you space for plenty of drinks and snacks for your guests. You can get this in one of four colors, including natural, white, black and gray wash. Price and available discount vary by size, with the highest markdown being on the white model at 65% off.

The Millwood Pines Natural Hammonds solid wood bar counter has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Perfect addition to our new patio. Love this bar… tons of space to stock the essentials!"

Another customer said, "The wooden Acacia bar is exactly the size I needed for my outdoor covered deck. Easy to assemble and it looked so good that I ordered a second one, price was great."

Best outdoor bar stools: Christopher Knight Home Hermosa acacia wood outdoor bar stools, set of two

These stools are great additions if you already have a built-in bar stand in your backyard. They're made of acacia wood, an affordable wood known for being able to withstand living outdoors, and are quite stylish with their slated back, curved legs and white, water-resistant cushions. The bar stools were made to be UV-, water- and rust-resistant and can hold up to 250 pounds.

The Christopher Knight Home Hermosa acacia wood outdoor bar stools have a 4.5-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "We have purchased 2 sets of these chairs. Perfect height for our outdoor bar area and have held up very well. Super easy to put together and very sturdy. Would highly recommend."

Another customer said, "We purchased the four set and then two more. These chairs are sturdy, comfortable and look great on our patio."

You can get this set of two on sale at Target for 25% off (save $76), or this set of four for 30% off.

Best outdoor bar side table: Keter Pacific two-in-one bar side table

This is easily the most versatile piece of outdoor furniture we've ever seen. This side table is great for both setting drinks down as well as storing them. Lift up the table top and underneath it you'll find a hidden cooler that can store up to 40 12-ounce cans with ice.

The lift top allows the table to rise up to 33 inches (nearly three feet), so this could also act as a bar table for your guests. What's more, the Keter Pacific bar side table is made of a resin that looks like wicker but offers the weather-resistant properties of plastic.

Keter Pacific two-in-one bar side table has a 4.7-star rating at Walmart. One reviewer wrote: "Best thing I have ever bought. Great for outdoor entertaining, keeps drinks cold, and great size."

Another customer said, "Matches our wicker chairs and when raised is a perfect height to hold drinks on the side of our hot tub."

Best small outdoor bar table set: Latitude Run Amarin square outdoor dining set

This small bar table set will hold up well outdoors thanks to its durable metal material, which is both UV- and rust-resistant. It also comes with cushions, which will make sitting on the metal frame much more comfortable.

The Latitude Run Amarin outdoor dining set would be great for small outdoor spaces or as a place to sit close to the pool (splashes of chlorine water will be less damaging to metal than wood patio furniture).

The Latitude Run Amarin square outdoor dining set has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This is a great size for our condo deck. I love that it is aluminum because the salt water air is really hard on any kind of painted metal. We wanted the bar height stools and table as it makes for better viewing over the railings to see the water. This was a great find on Wayfair for a great price."

Buy now and you can score this table and chairs for 15% off, saving you $50 on your purchase.

Best large outdoor bar table set: Latitude Run six-person rectangular outdoor dining set

If you're frequently enjoying drinks alfresco with family or guests, get yourself a bar table set with enough space to accommodate everybody. This outdoor furniture from Latitude run can seat six and offers enough room for people to enjoy both drinks and snacks.

The table features an acacia wood tabletop, while the rest of the furniture is finished in a plastic rattan, both of which will hold up well outside. Each chair comes with a removable white cover, which is a nice contrast to the bold black wicker and rich colors of the acacia tabletop.

The Latitude Run six-person rectangular outdoor dining set has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Great patio set overall, and we are very happy with how much room we have to sit and eat as a family and yet save patio space as the chairs all tuck under the table neatly."

Another customer said, "This is an amazing patio set. It's very high quality and looks amazing on my patio! I can't wait to gather my friends and family this summer and enjoy it!"