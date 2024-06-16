How to watch the 2024 Tony Awards tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Live from Lincoln Center in New York, the 77th annual Tony Awards will air tonight. Broadway (and Hollywood) favorites like Rachel McAdams, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson, Jim Parsons, Daniel Radcliffe and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are all scheduled to attend.

Keep reading to learn how and when to watch the 2024 Tony Awards tonight.

How and when to watch the 2024 Tony Awards with cable

The 2024 Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The three-hour broadcast will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, as well as on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the 2024 Tony Awards without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include CBS, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

CBS will host this year's Tony Awards, which means Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the show live.

The streamer offers access to all CBS-aired award shows and sports locally and nationally televised on CBS on its Paramount + with Showtime tier. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream the Tony Awards live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Paramount+ content, including the Tony Awards, is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

If you're new to streaming content, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a live TV streaming service that offers access to network and cable-aired sports, award shows and original content, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching the Tony Awards on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL next season, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month for the Pro tier, which includes over 180 channels.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to watch.

Fubo includes most of the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS.

In addition to March Madness, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

You can watch the 2024 Tony Awards, and all network-aired programming, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch your favorite network shows and sports airing on network TV. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch content on every network with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Watch the Tony Awards live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch tonight's show on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch network TV without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

Who is hosting the 2024 Tony Awards?

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns as host of tonight's show, her third time hosting the Tony Awards.

Who is nominated for a Tony Award this year?

Below is a list of the nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards.

Best Play

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

"Mother Play"

"Prayer for the French Republic"



"Stereophonic"

Best Musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Revival of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Gutenberg! The Musical!"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

"The Who's Tommy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jessica Lange, "Mother Play"

Rachel McAdams, "Mary Jane"

Sarah Paulson, "Appropriate"

Amy Ryan, "Doubt: A Parable"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, "Uncle Vanya"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Liev Schreiber, "Doubt: A Parable"

Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"

Maleah Joi Moon, "Hell's Kitchen"

Kelli O'Hara, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Maryann Plunkett, "The Notebook"

Gayle Rankin, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, "The Outsiders"

Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Dorian Harewood, "The Notebook"

Brian d'Arcy James, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable"

Juliana Canfield, "Stereophonic"

Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Stereophonic"

Kara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, "Stereophonic"

Eli Gelb, "Stereophonic"

Jim Parsons, "Mother Play"

Tom Pecinka, "Stereophonic"

Corey Stoll, "Appropriate"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, "Hell's Kitchen"

Amber Iman, "Lempicka"

Nikki M. James, "Suffs"

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Monty Python's Spamalot"

Kecia Lewis, "Hell's Kitchen"

Lindsay Mendez, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, "Back to the Future: The Musical"

Joshua Boone, "The Outsiders"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Hell's Kitchen"

Sky Lakota-Lynch, "The Outsiders"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Steven Skybell, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic"

Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"

Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Lila Neugebauer, "Appropriate"

Whitney White, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Michael Greif, "Hell's Kitchen"

Leigh Silverman, "Suffs"

Jessica Stone, "Water for Elephants"

Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders"

Best Choreography

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Here Lies Love"

"Illinoise"

"The Outsiders"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Orchestrations

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

"The Outsiders"

"Stereophonic"

Best Book of a Musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Notebook"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"Days of Wine and Roses"

"Here Lies Love"

"Stereophonic"

"Suffs"

"The Outsiders"

Best Costume Design of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

"Stereophonic"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"The Great Gatsby"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Stereophonic"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

"Back to the Future: The Musical"

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Here Lies Love"

"Lempicka"

"The Outsiders"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Grey House"

"Prayer for the French Republic"

"Stereophonic"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"The Outsiders"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Sound Design of a Play

"Appropriate"

"Grey House"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

"Stereophonic"

Best Sound Design of a Musical