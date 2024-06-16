How to watch the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol NASCAR race today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Spend Father's Day watching the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol NASCAR race today. Racing fans have long-awaited today's event, as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut at Iowa Speedway this weekend for the running of the inaugural Iowa Corn 350.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol NASCAR race today.

How and when to watch the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol NASCAR race today

The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol NASCAR race is scheduled for Sunday June 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The race will air on USA Network and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol NASCAR race without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry USA Network, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's race. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's race is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's race, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier, which includes access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and USA Network. To level up your coverage and get access to ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan (recommended).

The Blue tier is $45 per month. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream the NBA Finals



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NBA games airing on TNT.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's race on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to USA Network, Fox, ABC, ESPN, FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch today's NASCAR Xfinity Series race without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NASCAR racing you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch NASCAR live

You can watch today's race with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including FS1, ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.