Dr. Anthony Fauci on pandemics and partisan attacks There are millions today who owe their lives to the work of the man who devoted his career to public health. But in recent years Dr. Anthony Fauci, who combatted infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, has been targeted by a partisan, anti-science spectrum of opponents. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with Dr. Fauci, author of the memoir "On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service," about his role in countering indifference over the AIDS pandemic, and fighting misinformation about COVID-19.