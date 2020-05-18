CBS News Live
The clean up continues after severe storms and tornadoes moved through North Texas Monday.
A Texas man has been sentenced to prison for opening fire on a police station during civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.
A teacher is out of a job and a student has serious burns after an in-class science experiment goes awry in North Texas.
Radek Faksa's short-handed goal gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
Some former Trump officials are pressing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to declare an "invasion" along the U.S-Mexico border.
The NRSC's new multi-million-dollar "Vamos" initiative, first shared with CBS News, will target 2022 races in nine battleground states.
City of Dallas Water Utility workers found a body in a vacant field on April 5.
Medics arrived and took Phoenix to a hospital where they notified officers that the child had suspicious injuries.
The Plano Police Department seeks other victims of a tutor arrested on three counts of indecency with a child.
Collin County Emergency Management and Public Works departments have completed their initial damage survey from Monday night's storms
The CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team has a new way of alerting you to North Texas' changing weather on all your platforms.
On the heels of a CBS 11 I-Team investigation into the Texas Rent Relief program, a Dallas woman received the financial help she had been waiting for for more than eight months.
The explosive popularity of cryptocurrency has fueled a new wave of scams. In a report released Thursday, the Better Business Bureau found reports of fraud involving cryptocurrency have tripled in the past three years.
The breach is the largest reported to the Texas Attorney General since the new notification law went into effect in September.
A CBS 11 I-Team investigation discovered millions of dollars from the Texas Rent Relief program went to the wrong landlords or were sent to ineligible renters.
The 238 reported breaches since September 2021 impacted more than 2.4 million Texans, according to state data.
"As of right now, I feel like I'm going to play," the 46-year-old said.
The Kraken entered the final month of their first NHL season with a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday.
Porzingis had 24 points and nine rebounds against his former team, helping Washington roll past Dallas 135-103.
Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory.
Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 56F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Jack Fink talks with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (D) about violent crime prevention and the recent mass shooting that killed one and injured over a dozen others. Johnson also spoke about his recent trip to Mexico promoting that Dallas is back open to everyone.
The former president appeared at the White House for the first time since leaving office in 2017.
Father of Trevor Reed, Joey, says Trevor is in a Russian prison 'hospital.' Joey Reed spoke with political reporter Jack Fink about Trevor's current condition and Trevor's parents meeting with President Joe Biden.
Flight delays and cancellations plagued some Southwest Airlines passengers over the weekend and the airline says both technology and weather issues were to blame.
Air travel in the United States improved Monday after a rocky weekend that left thousands of flyers stranded by thunderstorms in Florida.
Airlines canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this past weekend and delayed thousands more.
"It sounds like a lot, but one million barrels a day is only equivalent to 1% of global oil output," said retired SMU economist Bud Weinstein.
A Dallas woman is crediting pandemic quiet time for launching her new career as a business owner.
Cook Children's says they've seen more drowning patients between January and March of this year than in the previous five.
The condition impacts communication skills and can have different causes, according to medical experts.
Immunocompromised Americans are also now eligible for an extra dose, as well as all those first vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in both Dallas and Fort Worth are closing due to a decline in cases and health experts aren't too worried about this, at least not yet.
The Republican-controlled Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed a bill that would lead to a near-total ban on abortion and would allow private citizens to enforce the law through civil litigation.
Since the pandemic began, more women are becoming entrepreneurs, looking to control their own economic destinies.
To be proud of the people she has worked with, photographer Rambo Elliot also has to be really proud of herself.
More than 150,000 wrestling fans flocked to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to see WWE's Wrestlemania event.
The Sign Language Interpreting program at TCC is getting a little extra help from the movie "CODA."
Expect plenty of fireworks as Wrestlemania takes over AT&T Stadium for just the second time this weekend with one of the sport's biggest stars leading the way.
If you haven't already heard of Dallas born and raised country music up-and-comer Joshua Ray Walker, then chances are you will soon!
Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 56F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
The storm that moved through North Texas on the evening of March 14 was fast-moving but left a lot of damage behind in some places. Here are images from Fannin County, west of the town of Leonard, where many believe a tornado touched down.
The wind robbed Nick and Nora, The White Rock Lake eagles, of their nest and at least one egg. Now, the neighborhood is watching; hoping for the best for the beautiful pair.
Send your photos our way using the hashtag #FirstAlertDFW on Twitter and Instagram to be featured on air and on our website!
In the month leading up to most major holidays, you'll find Kathryn Callahan busy crocheting when not working as a NICU nurse at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
The nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center deputized some tiny helpers by dressing our tiniest patients as frontline heroes.