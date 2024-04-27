Potential for tornadoes, hail, damaging winds this weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We are looking at another very active afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has now upgraded our Northwest areas into a level 4, moderate risk for the potential of strong and long-track tornadoes Saturday afternoon/evening. There is also the potential for very large hail up to 2", which is roughly the size of golf balls, and damaging winds to 70 mph.

You can see the increased tornado risk highlighted in the hatching, which does include the Metroplex.

We will likely see an initial round of storms develop to our northwest as early as 2 p.m. and continue after sunset. All these storms have the potential to become tornadic, as well as generate very large hail and damaging 70 mph wind gusts.

The threat of severe storms increases across all of North Texas overnight into Sunday morning as a line of storms tracks east. Spin-up tornadoes are possible along the line, along with hail and damaging winds.

Unfortunately, our storm threat continues into Sunday afternoon, especially east of I-35. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible once again.

Because we are looking at multiple rounds of heavy rain our flooding risk is also increased this weekend. Some locations could see 4" - 6" of rain which could lead to flash flooding. The National Weather Service has expanded the flood watch and extended it until 7 p.m. Sunday.

We are also looking at very strong winds today with gusts to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in place for all North Texas starting at noon Saturday until midnight.

Please remain weather aware and have multiple ways to get warnings. The First Alert Weather Team will be with you all weekend on air and on our stream.