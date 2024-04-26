Dallas Cowboys select Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton in 1st round of NFL Draft

The Cowboys select Tyler Guyton in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

FRISCO — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones clearly had two goals in mind on Thursday night.

First and foremost, Jones wanted to acquire an extra draft pick, so he hoped to trade down from the 24th spot in the first round.

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 23: Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton (60) blocks during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Cincinnati Bearcats on September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Second, and just as importantly, he needed to draft an offensive lineman (preferably a tackle) to make up for the loss of future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith, who signed with the New York Jets this spring.

Jones accomplished both via a trade with the Buffalo Bills and the selection of Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick in the first round. The Cowboys also get Buffalo's third-round (No. 73) pick Friday night.

At 6-foot-7.75, 322 pounds with 34-inch arms, Guyton possesses the traits NFL teams look for in a left tackle. But what Guyton doesn't have is much experience.

In fact, Guyton battled an injury issue as a teenager and was a basketball player before he first started playing football his senior year at Manor High School, just outside Austin.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson saw some potential in the gangly Guyton and offered him a scholarship in 2020. However, Guyton couldn't crack the starting lineup with the Horned Frogs, so he transferred to Oklahoma. In 2022, Guyton played in 10 games, starting five for the Sooners. He then made nine starts at right tackle in 2023 before declaring for the draft. So, he has a total of just over 1,000 career offensive snaps, which is roughly the equivalent of one NFL season.

The Cowboys are confident Guyton will have no problem converting to left tackle. As a right tackle at OU, he was the blindside protector for left-handed Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel.

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh says Guyton is the most talented line prospect he has coached. And, his coaching resume touts 12 NFL draft picks, including two first-rounders, in his ten years in Norman.

With the departure of the eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, Guyton has massive shoes to fill at left tackle. The starting job will not be given to him, but Jerry Jones did not draft him to watch him sit on the bench.

Fair or not, Guyton's career will now be compared to those players the Cowboys could have drafted but didn't on Thursday night:

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona - drafted 25th by Green Bay

Graham Barton, C, Duke - drafted 26th by Tampa Bay

Darius Robinson, DE, Missouri - drafted 27th by Arizona

With the acquisition of Buffalo's third-round pick, the Cowboys now have three selections Friday night: Second round (No. 56), third round (No. 73), and third round (No. 87).

Likely on the Cowboy's radar in the second round will be Texas RB Jonathan Brooks, whom Jones raved about in his post-draft press conference Thursday night, saying Brooks' interview was the most impressive Jones has seen in 30 years.

That is, until Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay humorously ended the session, reminding Jones, "He's one of many players still available in this draft!"