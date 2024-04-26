Children's Health celebrates Cape Day with Superheroes visit

DALLAS – Superheroes abounded Friday at Children's Health as the hospital celebrated its annual "Cape Day" as part of National Superhero Day.

Each patient celebrated their own superpower and received a cape to wear for the day.

Miguel Solis's 5-year-old daughter Olivia received a heart transplant at just three months old and now uses her superpower of courage every day.

"Over the course of her past year, as we've learned more about Cape Day, and knowing she got to pick her one superpower... courage was something that came up," Solis said. "Her story is laced with courage."

Olivia spent the day with superheroes like Batman and Ironman.

Children's Health set up activities for the children such as cookie decorating and painting, while they all spent time together.

Olivia said her favorite part of Cape Day is spending time with her friend Amelia, who also received treatment at Children's Health.

"Amelia and I are Superheroes because of our powers!" she said.

The goal is recognizing the strength and bravery of each child and family who are treated at Children's Health Hospital.