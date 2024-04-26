Watch CBS News
Local News

Very windy Saturday ahead with storms returning

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

More storms expected this weekend in North Texas
More storms expected this weekend in North Texas 03:34

NORTH TEXAS – We'll get a preliminary count Saturday from the National Weather Service, but we suspect at least 3-4 tornadoes moved across North Texas on Friday afternoon. All the warning/watches were over by mid-evening. Now we'll wait for the next round to arrive Saturday afternoon. WEATHER ALERTS are in place.

1.png

Expect warm and humid conditions for Friday and most of the day Saturday. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Saturday as temperatures warm into the low 80s.

2.png

The dryline should fire up a round of storms to our west. These storms will produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

3.png

The SPC has a large part of North Texas under a "slight risk" with a higher "moderate" risk in our western counties.

4.png

The First Alert Weather Team will be watching across the afternoon and early evening. Please stay weather aware if you plan on being out Saturday evening.

5.png

A cold front swings in from the west and another round of severe weather is possible overnight. Damaging winds, flash flooding and hail are the main threats.

6.png

These storms are likely around in the morning on Sunday. Another cluster of strong to severe storms might AGAIN form in the early afternoon along the I-35 corridor and east.

7.png

We are going to spend the entire weekend under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH. And heavy rain training over our area will likely produce flash flooding due to saturated soils.

8.png

We are expecting a lull in activity for Monday and Tuesday for the most part. But by middle of the week, more strong to severe storms threaten us. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted on the threat.

9.png

First published on April 26, 2024 / 9:30 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.