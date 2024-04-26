Community prayer service held in wake of fatal Bowie High School shooting

DALLAS – Electra Kitchin helped open Arlington Bowie High School when it opened in 1991.

She taught before moving into a counseling position at the school.

She is also a member of Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, where its members opened their sanctuary Friday to help those associated with the neighborhood school – Bowie High School – deal with tragedy with a community prayer service.

She spoke on behalf of one of her three children who graduated from Bowie High School.

"I was crushed because I retired from the district, so I know just from the educator's side, you know, you don't ever want to lose a student," Kitchin said. "It's traumatizing to everyone from the students to the administrators, teachers, just everyone is affected. The whole school, the community."

Wednesday's shooting outside of the school was devastating. Etavion Barnes, 18, was fatally shot, Arlington police said. The motive behind the deadly encounter remains speculatory.

Julian Howard, 17, is facing a murder and drug charge in jail.

In the meantime, the staff and student body have been stunned by the violence. The school has been out since the shooting. Classes resume on Monday.

"That's what a place of worship does," Kitchin said. "And hopefully those that came tonight felt that energy, felt that sense of comfort."

Behind the church walls, speakers, including church Pastor Kristin Warthen, offered words of comfort, encouragement, silent reflection, and prayers for peace.

Barnes' loved ones came to pick up cedar crosses left at the church from a ministry out of town.

They walked out carrying the burden of his loss and no words for the media.