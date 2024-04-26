Legendary race car driver with North Texas roots celebrates big anniversary

NORTH TEXAS – A legendary race car driver with North Texas roots is celebrating a big anniversary.

Fifty years ago, three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Johnny Rutherford won his first Indy 500, driving a McLaren.

"I raced at Indianapolis 10 or 11 times before I hit the jackpot," Rutherford said, noting on that on the day he won he had "run 200 miles per hour around the speedway, flatfooted, never lifted."

Rutherford is 86, but he still loves the sound of starting a car and telling a few jokes.

"How does it feel to go fast? Well, it's better than going half-fast," he told a crowd.

To commemorate the anniversary of his big win, the team at McLaren had a surprise for Rutherford.

"The livery that you see on this car is our tribute to Johnny Rutherford's victory at the Indy 500 in 1974," said Geoff Tink, the vice president of sales with McLaren.

A custom car, in that classic McLaren orange. Complete with his name and number.

In 50 years since his big win, Rutherford said racing is still pretty simple.

"Don't take any chances, don't try and be a hero or anything, just win the race," he said.