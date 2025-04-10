Pontiac Mayor Tim Gremiel launches campaign for Michigan U.S. House seat

Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel announced on Thursday that he will run for Michigan's 10th U.S. Congressional District.

Greimel issued the following statement:

"As an elected official and a proud partner of organized labor, I've spent my life fighting for working families. We need a voice in Washington who is laser focused on pocketbook issues. The chaos caused by Donald Trump and Elon Musk has cost Michigander's money and jobs. We need to stop Trump's reckless approach to tariffs that is raising prices on Michigan families and idling Michigan auto plants. "I've walked picket lines. I've fought to raise wages. I've gone toe-to-toe with billionaires trying to break unions and sell out our communities. I know how to stand up to powerful people who don't care about the average person's well-being. This campaign is about taking on DC's billionaire bureaucracy and delivering for the everyday people who power our economy — because Michigan doesn't work unless working people do. "Michigan deserves a representative who gives a damn — for our workers, for our families, and for our future. That's always been my record, and it always will be."

Gremiel was elected mayor in 2021. He delivered his final State of the City address in September 2024, in which he discussed efforts to address housing shortages and blight and cited development projects such as plans for a new youth and senior center. He previously served on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners and was the Democratic leader of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Democrats Christina Hines, who unsuccessfully ran for Macomb County prosecutor, and Army veteran Alex Hawkins, also launched their campaigns for the U.S. House seat.

Michigan's 10th Congressional District is currently held by U.S. Rep. John James, who announced on Monday that was running for governor. James was elected to the House seat in 2022 and was reelected in 2024.

He shared his announcement on social media, saying that the decision came "after deep reflection, prayer, and conversations with my wife and family."

James joins a growing list of people vying for the seat. Those candidates include former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, Republican state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, Michigan resident Anthony Hudson, Democratic Party members Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Mike Duggan, who will run as an independent.