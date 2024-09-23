Pontiac mayor talks housing shortages, new community center in 2024 State of the City address

Pontiac mayor gives third State of the City address speech

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel gave his third State of the City address on Monday to a packed crowd at the Flagstar Strand Theater.

Griemel spoke extensively about his successes since taking over the city two and a half years ago. He also discussed his fight against blight and the ways he's addressing housing shortages.

"We have 400 units coming this year," Gremiel told CBS News Detroit. "We have come a long way these last few years. But the best is yet to come just over the horizon."

Development projects include building a new parking deck in downtown Pontiac to attract people to shop, eat, and play. The city will also tear down the old McCarroll School to make way for a new youth and senior center.

"The idea that we can build right here in Pontiac and give people something that's needed nationwide," said James Johnson. "Give them an opportunity to come and see what we have to offer."

Johnson has lived in Pontiac his entire life, but on Monday, he told CBS News Detroit that he's never felt the energy that Griemel has brought to his once-bustling hometown.

"If Oakland County was a doughnut then Pontiac is the hole. just don't think that's the case anymore," Johnson said. "And I think that's just not the case anymore."