Nick Mangold, legendary New York Jets center, dies from kidney disease at 41, team announces

Nick Mangold, a legendary player in the history of the New York Jets, has died suddenly from complications of kidney disease, the team announced Sunday.

The news comes two weeks after the seven-time NFL Pro-Bowler revealed he was undergoing dialysis and looking for a kidney donor. He was 41.

Mangold said in a letter to the Jets community that he was diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006, which led to his chronic kidney disease. The letter said he had been going through a "tough stretch" recently.

"More than a legendary center"

Mangold played his entire career with New York from 2006-2016. He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2022 as one of the greatest centers of all time.

"Nick was more than a legendary center. He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement on the team's website. "Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold speaks as he is inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022. Sarah Stier / Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

The Jets drafted Mangold out of Ohio State with the 29th overall pick in 2006. He started 171 games over his 11 seasons, including seven in the playoffs.

"Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet," Johnson added.

"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to lace them up with you every Sunday," Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, Mangold's teammate for eight years, wrote on X. "I will miss you and forever cherish our moments in the locker room. Love you buddy."

Mangold was an ironman with an everyman quality

Mangold started every game during his first five seasons and missed only four games in his first 10 years before an ankle injury limited him to eight games in 2016. He was released by the team in 2017 and didn't play that season. The following year, he signed a one-day contract with the Jets to officially retire as a member of the team.

"Rest in peace to my brother & teammate Nick Mangold," tweeted former running back Thomas Jones, who played three years with Mangold. "I keep seeing your smiling face in the huddle bro. One of the kindest people I've ever met. One of the greatest interior linemen to ever play the game. This one hurts. Surreal."

Nick Mangold played all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Jets. CBS News New York

"It's brutal," former Jets coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan said during "Sunday NFL Countdown" while fighting through tears. "Such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets (from 2009-14). I remember it was obvious I was getting fired, my last game, Mangold's injured -- like, injured -- and he comes to me and says, 'I'm playing this game.' And he wanted to play for me.

"That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome. And it's just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family. (This is) rough."

Mangold was the ultimate team guy

Mangold's No. 74 jersey remained a popular one for fans to wear at games, even nine years after playing his final NFL game. He was active with charitable events and often dressed as Santa Claus for the team's holiday celebrations for children.

"Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership," Jets vice chairman Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary -- but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable."

Mangold is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four children Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.

Mangold is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The team said a list of 52 players, including Mangold, will be narrowed down over the coming months as up to eight new members are selected.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be announced the day before Super Bowl LX.