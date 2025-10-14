Jets legend Nick Mangold seeking kidney donor, asks fans for help

A former New York Jets offensive lineman is in need of an kidney transplant, and he hopes a fan will hear his message and be able to help.

Nick Mangold, 41, said in a letter to the Jets community that he was diagnosed with a genetic defect back in 2006 that has led to chronic kidney disease, and he has recently been going through a "tough stretch."

"After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time," he wrote.

Mangold said none of his family members are able to donate a kidney at this time, which is why he's reaching out to fans.

Despite his health struggles, he said he's staying positive and focusing on the path ahead.

"I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I'll see you all at MetLife Stadium very soon," he wrote.

Mangold spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Jets, and is a member of the Jets Ring of Honor.

How to become a living kidney donor

Mangold is seeking a kidney donor with type O blood.

Anyone who wants to find out if they are a match should go to columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant.

When asked "Is there a particular RECIPIENT that you wish to donate your kidney to?," click "yes" and enter Mangold's full name – Nicholas Mangold – and his birthday, Jan. 13, 1984.

For more information about kidney transplants, click here.