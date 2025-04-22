Michigan State Police working with FEMA on Northern Michigan ice storm damage surveys

The Michigan State Police, along with its Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, are assisting local and federal officials in the Northern Michigan ice storm damage surveys.

The ice storm took place from March 28-30.

Widespread power outages lasted for days, with numerous roads impassable and in some cases cellular phone service disrupted.

MSP's division will team up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and local officials this week to work on the damage assessments, according to the press release issued Tuesday. The goal is to prepare documentation and reports in support of federal disaster assistance for individuals, businesses and communities.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked federal officials to allow the state until May 29 to complete the formal application for a major disaster declaration.

The survey schedule for April 22-25 calls for evaluating the impact on homes and businesses, and for April 28-May 2, evaluating the damage to public infrastructure along with response costs.

The teams will work in the counties that were already included in a state emergency declaration: specifically, Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, and Presque Isle.

"This next step in the recovery process is about doing everything we can to help residents, businesses, and communities get the assistance they need," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD.

Ice storm announcements and headlines

The State of Michigan has compiled announcements and resources on the 2025 Northern Michigan ice storm page.

A bill has been introduced in the Michigan House to exempt schools in the ice storm region from makeup days that would otherwise be required this school year.

One of the power companies serving Northern Michigan asked for an "act of God" exemption on a state law that requires billing credits to residents for their extended days without power.

A request has been made for a presidential emergency declaration for the affected counties.

Steps are in the works to prepare a formal application for a major disaster declaration from federal officials.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has introduced federal legislation under the title "Prolonged Power Outage Relief Act," seeking a path to low-interest loans for residents or businesses dealing with extended power outages.