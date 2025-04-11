Whitmer asks Trump for federal disaster help toward ice storm recovery in Northern Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made a written request for a presidential emergency declaration on the Northern Michigan ice storm of March 28-30, citing an estimated cost of over $65 million that will be involved with restoration efforts.

"We are bringing an all-hands-on-deck approach to help get the power back on, clear roads, and keep people safe. I declared a state of emergency, deployed the National Guard, and took key steps to expedite recovery. But our work is just beginning," she said on social media, when announcing this step.

A formal request from the appropriate state official is part of the process for applying for a presidential declaration and assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Whitmer's letter, dated Friday, related that she mentioned the weather disaster when meeting President Trump Wednesday at the White House.

"Parts of northern Michigan have been devastated by recent extreme weather and we're in need of federal assistance," the governor's letter said. "I request that you declare on an expedited basis an emergency for the State of Michigan and the counties of Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, and Presque Isle as a result of impactful winter weather that resulted in extreme and severe ice accumulation that began on March 28, 2025, and lasted until March 30, 2025."

The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians also asked to join with the state of Michigan in this effort, Whitmer's letter adds.

Accumulations of up to 1.5 inches of ice fell across a large region of Northern Michigan during the storm. Interstate and state highways had to shut down in some counties. The fallen trees and high winds caused power outages that still linger for thousands in the state.

Local and state agencies, along with volunteers, have been assessing the damage and providing services to residents, such as a warm place to stay for those who have no heat at home.

Other specific relief efforts cited in her letter include:

Michigan National Guard is assisting with debris removal and transportation of heavy equipment.

Michigan State Police has provided helicopters and drones for damage surveys along with additional traffic control.

Michigan Public Service Commission and Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are providing updates on utility service restoration efforts.

"While local and tribal governments are still actively responding to the incident and have not been able to provide comprehensive, substantiated cost estimates, electric utility cooperatives alone estimate their response costs to exceed $65 million. This does not yet include damages incurred by municipal utilities or private utilities that would not be eligible for federal assistance under the Stafford Act."

Furthermore, her letter relates that many of the residents in the affected counties are reliant upon retirement income or government assistance programs, with a higher rate of poverty and unemployment than average when compared to the United States and the State of Michigan.