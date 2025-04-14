Stevens introduces House bill to help mitigate expenses after lengthy power outages

Michigan sheriff says threats have been made against utility workers trying to restore power

A Michigan congresswoman is introducing a bill aiming to assist with out-of-pocket expenses that families and businesses face during extended power outages.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, a Democrat from Michigan's District 11, announced the proposed update to the Small Business Act Monday under the title "Prolonged Power Outage Relief Act."

The timing comes after massive power disruptions for thousands of Michigan residents; specifically an ice storm that hit March 28-30 in Northern Lower Michigan, overlapping with a March 30 tornado outbreak that produced 14 tornadoes in one day in Southern Lower Michigan.

Even more than two weeks after the ice storm, there are still people without power because of the downed trees and power lines in that region.

"At a time where prices are on the rise, families and small businesses shouldn't have to shoulder the cost of power outages alone," Stevens said in her press release.

The State of Michigan does have a power outage credit rule that takes effect anywhere from 16 to 96 hours after a power outage, with eligibility depending on the reason for the outage. In the case of the ice storm, the 96 hour rule applies. Credits are automatically applied to a future bill. But the state credit law does not apply to electric cooperatives or municipal electric utilities such as Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

If Stevens' bill passes, other options beyond state-mandated credits could open up.

The legislation would allow extended power outages as a reason to declare a federal disaster if more than 25 customers in close proximity are without power for more than 48 hours. Such declaration could allow affected families and businesses to seek low-interest loans to repair or replace equipment and appliances; or purchase alternative power sources to use on a temporary basis.

"Prolonged power outages are not just inconveniences – they represent a significant threat to Michigan's, and the country's, economy," Brad Williams, Vice President of Government Relations for the Detroit Regional Chamber said in the press release.

"Every hour of downtime for a manufacturing facility translates to lost production, lost wages, and lost tax revenue. By prioritizing grid modernization and emergency response plans, we can mitigate these risks and ensure that Michigan's economic engine continues to hum."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applied Friday for a federal emergency declaration in response to the ice storm; a decision has not yet been made.

The above video aired April 11, 2025.