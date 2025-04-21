Whitmer seeks May 29 extension for Northern Michigan ice storm federal assistance request

Two hurt in Clinton Township shooting; robbery at Monroe County jewelry store; more top stories

Two hurt in Clinton Township shooting; robbery at Monroe County jewelry store; more top stories

Two hurt in Clinton Township shooting; robbery at Monroe County jewelry store; more top stories

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed another letter in her efforts to seek federal money toward recovery of the Northern Michigan ice storm.

This latest step involves asking for an extension until May 29 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on filing a major disaster declaration request.

A "major disaster" decision from FEMA could determine whether homeowners and renters can get direct FEMA assistance; and whether local governments and tribal agencies can get reimbursement for public expenses such as debris removal and response costs.

"With recovery efforts still ongoing, I am asking FEMA for an extension to submit a major disaster declaration request, so we can get a complete picture of what resources and support these local communities need as they recover from this devastating storm," Whitmer said.

The ice storm of March 28-30 resulted in widespread power outages, some of which still linger. There were also impassable roads in many areas because of utility poles and trees that were knocked down. Some schools were out of session for two weeks; the Michigan National Guard provided both equipment and personnel to the region; and many state trails have been closed.

The state emergency declaration list covers Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle counties.

Whitmer did request a Presidential Emergency Declaration from President Trump April 11 that she hoped would expedite funding for debris removal and cleanup within the Northern Michigan counties, along with lands controlled by the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

But that specific request is still pending.