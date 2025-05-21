Watch live: Family of Lenawee County murder victim Dee Warner speaking on investigation

The family of Dee Warner plans to make statements to the media Wednesday regarding the investigation of her murder in Lenawee County, Michigan.

Dee Warner was reported missing in April 2021 after she was last seen at her home. Her remains were found on her husband, Dale Warner's, property in August 2024.

In the aftermath, her husband, Dale Warner, was arrested in November 2023 and charged with homicide and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned in June 2024 and bound over for trial. He will stand trial in September.

The case has received national attention and was featured by "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty in the episode "The 'No Body' Case of Dee Warner.

In the most recent development, charges against her stepson, Jaron Warner, accused of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact, were dropped in early May.

CBS News Detroit will monitor the press conference and stream the presentation.

How to watch statement from Dee Warner's family

What: Family of Dee Warner speaking on status of the murder investigation.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 11 a.m. ET

