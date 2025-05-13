Charges dropped against stepson in Dee Warner murder case

Charges against the stepson of Dee Warner, a Michigan woman whose remains were found three years after reported missing, have been dropped, according to a report from CBS-affiliate WTOL.

Jaron Warner was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact, and was arraigned in March 2025. His upcoming hearing on Friday was canceled, WTOL reported.

Dee Warner was reported missing in April 2021 after she was last seen at her home in Lenawee County. Her remains were found on her husband, Dale Warner's, property in August 2024.

Her husband, Dale Warner, was arrested in November 2023 and charged with homicide and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned in June 2024 and bound over for trial. He will stand trial in September.

The case received national attention and was featured by "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty in the episode "The 'No Body' Case of Dee Warner."

After the discovery of her remains, Dee Warner's brother, Gregg Hardy, said he was ready for a trial because he wants the public to know "everything I know about this horrendous situation."