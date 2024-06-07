Judge rules husband to stand trial in murder of Michigan woman Dee Warner

Michigan Central public tours begin, cleanup efforts continue after Livonia tornado and more stories

ADRIAN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man who is charged with open murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife will stand trial.

Court records show that Dale Warner, the husband of 52-year-old Dee Warner, was bound over for trial on Friday. He is also charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Dee Warner was reported missing in April 2021 from her home in Lenawee County. Her body was never found, and her family has since filed a petition to have her declared legally dead.

In August 2023, a Michigan State Police detective told a Lenawee County court that the agency was investigating Dale Warner as a suspect in the disappearance of his wife. Authorities announced his arrest in November 2023.

Dale Warner denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.