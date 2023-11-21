Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Dee Warner

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 52-year-old Dee Warner, a woman who was first reported missing from Lenawee County more than two years ago.

In an update on Tuesday, Nov. 21, Michigan State Police said the suspect's name is being withheld pending an arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police did not release any additional information.

Warner was reported missing in April 2021. She was last seen at her home located in Lenawee County.

In August, a Michigan State Police detective told a Lenawee County court that the agency was investigating Dale Warner as a suspect in the disappearance of his wife.

Dale Warner denied any involvement in Dee Warner's disappearance. At the time, he and his associate were arrested and held in contempt court for not providing documents to the conservator of Dee Warner's estate.

MSP Detective Daniel Drewyor testified after the family filed a petition asking a judge to consider whether Dee Warner could be legally declared dead.

The Warner family filed the petition last year because they believed Dee Warner would've never abandoned her family, specifically her youngest daughter who is a minor.