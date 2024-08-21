Human remains identified as Dee Warner days after being found on husband's Michigan property

Human remains found on property of Dale Warner, man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

Human remains found on property of Dale Warner, man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

Human remains found on property of Dale Warner, man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police confirmed the human remains that were found on Dale Warner's property have been identified as his wife Dee Warner, who was reported missing more than three years.

MSP said in an update on Wednesday that the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death as a homicide. The manner of death is being withheld pending further investigation.

An investigation is ongoing.

Investigators found the remains in Lenawee County on Sunday while executing a search warrant on Dale Warner's property.

He was arrested in November 2023 and charged with open murder. He was arraigned in June 2024 and bound over for trial. He is also charged with tampering with evidence in the case. He has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

A judge ruled that Dale Warner would stand trial.

Dee Warner was reported missing in April 2021 after she was last seen at her home in Lenawee County. Her family filed a petition to declare her legally dead in 2022, saying they didn't believe she abandoned them.

At the time, her family also believed that Dale Warner was connected to her disappearance.

In 2023, investigators reviewed Dee Warner's personal documents, including financial records, and found a sudden stop activity. In addition, they said there was a query run on Dee Warner in the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN), and she was never found.

Officials said the evidence led them to believe she did not leave voluntarily.