Dee Warner's stepson charged with tampering with evidence as murder investigation continues

"48 Hours" looks at the Dee Warner case

"48 Hours" looks at the Dee Warner case

"48 Hours" looks at the Dee Warner case

A second arrest has been made in the case of Dee Warner, a southeast Michigan woman whose 2021 disappearance and murder gained national attention.

Charges have been filed against the victim's stepson, the Michigan State Police reported Monday. Jaron Dale Warner, 28, of Tecumseh, had an arraignment hearing Monday morning in Lenawee County 2A District Court on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony, police said in their statement.

Jaron Warner is the son of Dee's husband, Dale Warner, who has been ordered to stand trial Sept. 2 in the case on charges of homicide and tampering with evidence.

Dee Warner, age 59, was living with Dale Warner, her second husband, on a Lenawee County farm when she was last seen in April 2021.

Dozens of people joined search parties, and police repeatedly searched for her. In 2022, her family filed a petition to declare her legally dead, which was granted.

Remains that were later identified as Dee Warner's body were found last August on property owned by her husband Dale Warner.

Michigan State Police said at the time her death was ruled a homicide.

In the meantime, Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023. He was arraigned in June 2024 and bound over for trial on charges of homicide and tampering with evidence, even without the discovery of her body. The trial is slated for Sept. 2, 2025.

The case recently was featured by "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty in the episode "The 'No Body' Case of Dee Warner."

Dale Warner has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance, and his attorney has said that "Mr. Warner maintains his innocence."

Michigan State Police consider this to be "an ongoing investigation," and ask that anyone with information on the case call the MSP Monroe post at 734-242-3500.

The video above previously aired on Jan. 31, 2025.