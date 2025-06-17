Michigan lawmakers speak out after names appeared in documents connected to Minnesota suspect

Fallout from the attack that killed a Minnesota state representative and her husband, and injured a state senator and his wife, reached Michigan.

Police said the shootings appeared to be politically motivated. Investigations into the shooting revealed that the names of several Michigan lawmakers were found in writings from the suspect.

Reps. Debbie Dingell, Haley Stevens and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke of strength, while GOP officials issued a message of solidarity.

"It's very important to me that we continue and carry on. We cannot let terrorists terrorize us," Dingell said during a Monday night town hall.

Stevens issued a statement, saying, "My heart is with Rep. Hortman, Sen. Hoffman, and their families in the wake of last week's attacks. Political violence has no place in our communities. My office is in touch with law enforcement about my name being included in the perpetrator's materials, and I am grateful for everything they have done and continue to do in the wake of this tragedy."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also shared words on X on Sunday, saying:

"Public officials wake up every day to serve their communities and work toward a better future—no one who chooses to serve the people should fear for their life doing their job. Yet that is what this era of violent rhetoric and threats is producing. "The targeted assassinations and assaults in Minnesota are gutting and horrifying. We cannot accept this violence as normal and we all must work to turn down the hate and division that led to these tragedies. "My heart goes out to Speaker Melissa Hortman, her husband, and their family. I'm praying for Sen. John Hoffman and his wife's swift recovery. We all owe a debt of gratitude for their service."

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed on Saturday. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were injured in their home. Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was taken into custody Sunday night and is facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

A local private security firm says they've already entered contracts with two other politicians to beef up their security since the weekend attack.

"Because of the world we live in today, it's just a very unsafe environment. That's the majority of the response that we're getting. So, we provide at-home security and also at work while they're working," said Koda Group director of investigations and security Tim Gilbert.

The Michigan GOP Chairman Jim Runestad called for solidarity on Sunday, saying:

"Our country has historically been one of law and order. The continual escalation of political violence in acts of domestic terrorism are appalling. Political violence is always unacceptable and it is a direct attack on our democracy that must stop. We mourn the deaths of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Our prayers are with their family, as well as with State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. These were dedicated public servants and these attacks will be felt not only in Minneapolis but across the country. I have complete faith in Minnesota law enforcement to find and prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. And we offer continued prayers for safety and wisdom for our leaders and elected officials around the nation who are called to serve during trying times."

Michigan State Police provided an update and said they have remained in contact with federal and Minnesota authorities. MSP said it discussed safety protocols with legislators before being notified that officials' names were mentioned in documents.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and upon notification of the additional documentation seized from the shooter, we made direct contact with the eight individuals from our state. The MIOC (Michigan Intelligence Operations Center) will continue to monitor any and all developments, adjust security protocols as necessary, and brief lawmakers on efforts to keep them and the public safe," MSP said.