Michigan lawmakers named in documents connected to Minnesota shooting suspect

Multiple Michigan lawmakers confirmed that their names were listed in documents connected to the suspect in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings over the weekend.

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Reps. Debbie Dingell, Hillary Scholten and Shri Thanedar confirmed to CBS News Detroit on Monday that they were mentioned. A source familiar with the situation confirmed that Rep. Rashida Tlaib was also named.

Scholten announced on social media that she is canceling a town hall that was scheduled for Monday in West Michigan "for the safety of everyone involved." A spokesperson with Dingell's office says she will still host her town hall in Southeast Michigan.

Other Michigan officials who confirmed their names were mentioned in documents include Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"The heinous crimes the shooter allegedly committed are unequivocally politically motivated and should be condemned by everyone across the political spectrum. There is no place for political violence in a democracy," Thanedar said in a statement, noting that he was informed by the FBI and Capitol police. "As for those who were victimized in this horrific incident, I am sending strength to the families of the victims as well as those who are currently recovering from their injuries."

This comes after Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed on Saturday. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were injured in their home. Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was taken into custody Sunday night and is facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Authorities alleged that the suspect dressed as a police officer with a vest, Taser, badge and other equipment, and went to the lawmakers' homes. Boelter was found more than 30 hours later in the woods near his home in Green Isle, Minnesota. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Burley called the manhunt the largest in state history, adding that Boelter "exploited the trust our uniforms are meant to represent."

In Michigan, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard urged the state's lawmakers to be "vigilant and aware of their surroundings." Bouchard said in a written statement on Saturday that he had spoken with multiple legislators and warned them to stay vigilant "in the event there are other evil and violent, copycat individuals who might want to harm elected officials."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the shootings are "yet another horrific act in the continued rise of political violence in America."

"We must call out this violence, no matter who it's aimed at or where it originates," she said. Whitmer said in a reply to the post that the loss of Hortman and her husband "is a tragedy, and we are pulling for the recovery of Sen. Hoffman and his wife. This must stop."

Whitmer recently condemned political violence after news of President Trump considering pardons for two men convicted in the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor. In an interview with Michigan Public Radio, Whitmer hinted at anger over the possibility of pardons, saying she was disappointed to hear Mr. Trump was considering it. Whitmer noted the assassination attempt on the president last year.

"Anything short of condemnation creates a dangerous space for people that are sworn an oath to do the work of the public. We don't take up arms and harm one another," Whitmer said in the interview.