1 Minnesota lawmaker killed, 1 injured in targeted shootings. Here's what we know.

Authorities are investigating after targeted shootings left one Minnesota lawmaker dead and another injured. Gov. Tim Walz called the shootings "politically motivated" in a news briefing on Saturday.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, John, were fatally shot at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Walz said. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded at their home in Champlin, a suburb of Minneapolis. Investigators said the shooter was dressed as a police officer.

Here's what officials have said about the targeted attacks.

What happened at the homes of Minnesota lawmakers?

Police first responded to a call of a shooting at Hoffman's home in Champlin at around 2 a.m. local time Saturday, Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said in the briefing. Life-saving measures were provided to Hoffman and his wife and they were taken to an area hospital, where they underwent surgery to treat gunshot wounds, Evans said.

Brooklyn Park police went proactively to Hortman's home after learning about the shooting at the Hoffman property, Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley said. Hortman's home is about five miles from Hoffman's.

Two Brooklyn Park police officers went to Hortman's home, and saw what appeared to be a police vehicle parked in front of the house with its emergency lights on, and a police officer leaving the house, Bruley said. The vehicle "looked exactly like an SUV squad car," equipped with emergency lights, Bruley said. The individual was wearing a vest with a Taser, badge and other equipment, Bruley said. Bruley said the individual appeared to have knocked on the door of the home.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, speaker of the House, addresses the first day of the legislative session on Jan. 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Abbie Parr / AP

The Brooklyn Park officers confronted the individual, who Burley said "immediately" fired and exchanged gunshots with officers, Bruley said. The individual then retreated into the home, Bruley said. The police officers then entered the home and saw that Hortman's husband had been shot. They attempted to render first aid, but he was pronounced dead. A drone was then used to search the rest of the home and found Hortman dead inside.

Bruley said the individual was "clearly" impersonating a police officer and had used "the trust of this badge and this uniform to manipulate their way into the home." A search of the individual's vehicle found a document that named other lawmakers and officials, Bruley said. Evans said both Hoffman and Hortman were included on the list but he did not elaborate on any other names.

Extensive manhunt for suspect in shootings

Authorities described the suspect as a White man with brown hair who is wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a black tactical vest, CBS Minnesota reported. The suspect is believed to be on foot, Bruley said.

An extensive manhunt is underway, Bruley said. Minnesota police agencies and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are leading the investigation, with assistance from federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Several people have been detained and questioned, Bruley said, and police have identified "people of interest," but a suspect is not in custody.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for Brooklyn Park, Bruley said, in a three-mile radius around the suburb's Edinburgh Golf Course. Increased security has been ordered for elected officials and others who may be at risk, he said.

Who was Rep. Melissa Hortman?

Hortman, 55, represented Minnesota House District 34B. She was the top House Democratic leader in the state Legislature and a former House speaker. A lawyer, Hortman was first elected to office in 2004. She and her husband, John, have two children, according to the Associated Press.

Walz called the deaths of Hortman and her husband "a political assassination."

"Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor, and a sense of service," Walz said. "She was a formidable public servant. A fixture and a giant in Minnesota."

DNC Chair Ken Martin, who was the chair of the state Democratic Party in Minnesota for 14 years, said Hortman was a "close friend" whom he had known since the start of his political career.

"As I said many times when I introduced her at events, she is the very best Speaker of the House that Minnesota has ever had," Martin said.

Who is State Sen. John Hoffman?

Hoffman, 60, represents Minnesota Senate District 34, which covers a swath of northwest Twin Cities suburbs. He was first elected in 2012 and has been reelected three times.

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman Minnesota State Senate

He served as chair of the Human Services Committee, and also served on committees for energy, environment and health and human services, CBS Minnesota reported.

He and his wife Yvette were each shot multiple times, Walz said. They are out of surgery and are receiving care, Walz said.

The Hoffmans have one daughter, according to the Associated Press.

Officials denounce political violence

Gov. Walz said Americans "don't settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint," and emphasized that the shootings followed a special session where both sides compromised for the good of Minnesota.

"In the state of Minnesota, and as recently as last week, in the most closely divided state legislature in the country, we sat down, shook hands and compromised, and we served the state of Minnesota together," Walz said. "It's possible in politically charged times to find compromise, democracy and civil discourse. I, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence."

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said, "Such horrific political violence has no place in our society, and every leader must unequivocally condemn it."

President Trump said in a statement that he had been briefed on the "terrible shooting" and said Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI are investigating the situation and would prosecute anyone involved "to the fullest extent of the law."

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America," Mr. Trump wrote. "God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"