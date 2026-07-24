Canadian officials to celebrate Gordie Howe Bridge opening

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will welcome motorists starting July 27, and welcome walkers and bicyclists on Aug. 5.

The bridge will provide a third crossing of the Detroit River between Detroit and Windsor, adding to the access points already available through the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The bridge has been years in the making and faced numerous delays along the way.

Here's a review of what led up to those opening dates, along with plans for an official ceremony.

Canadian ceremony

Canadian officials announced a ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on July 24 to celebrate the upcoming bridge opening. This was after a planned joint U.S.-Canada ceremony for that date was scuttled in response to President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on many Canadian goods.

Speakers include Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, Mark Wiseman, Ambassador of Canada to the U.S., Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Gordie Howe's youngest son, Dr. Murray Howe.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the ceremony in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Late July opening date announced

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to open to motorists on July 27, Canadian officials said on July 10.

Closed US Customs and Border Protection booths at Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Friday, June 12, 2026. Jeff Kowalsky / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ready to go – but not yet

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in June 2026 that his agency is prepared to facilitate trade and travel at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

In the meantime, a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for early June was postponed after the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said the two countries needed more time to resolve "outstanding issues."

Navigation maps pinpoint the bridge

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said in May 2026 that motorists might notice the Gordie Howe International Bridge showing up on navigation maps, but the bridge isn't open yet.

Windsor's mayor reacts to Trump's statement

The mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in May 2026 that an effort by President Trump to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge and "force Canada into a bad deal" was unacceptable.

Toll rates announced

Toll rates were announced in March 2026 for crossing the soon-to-be-open Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Operational testing begins

As an opening date remained in limbo, the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor began the "testing and commissioning" stage in March 2026.

Detroit, Michigan USA, 20 March 2026, The Gordie Howe International Bridge to Canada is scheduled to open this spring. But citing grievances with Canada, President Trump says he won't allow it to open. Matthew Moroun, owner of the older Ambassador Bridge, donated $1 million to a Trump PAC, which may also have influenced the President's decision. Detroit, Michigan USA, 20 March 2026, The Gordie Howe International Bridge to Canada is scheduled to open this spring. But citing grievances with Canada, President Trump says he won't allow it to open. Matthew Moroun, owner of the older Ambassador Bridge,

President Trump gets involved

President Trump threatened in February 2026 to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada "until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them."

Postponing to early 2026

Opening of the bridge is now slated for "as soon as early 2026," Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said in fall 2025.

The 2025 opening plans

In early 2024, the date for opening the bridge was projected to be September 2025. This misses an earlier 2024 projection because of construction disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridge deck connections

The bridge deck was completed in spring 2025.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge under construction. STEVEN KRIEMADIS / Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images

International connection made

The Canadian and U.S. sides of the bridge officially met over the Detroit River in June 2024. Two ironworkers shook hands on the deck to mark the occasion.

Construction sees "tremendous progress"

The 2023 construction season brought "tremendous progress" as compared to the delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bridge officials said. On a typical day this year, 2,300 people were working on some aspect of the bridge project.

Construction begins over the Detroit River

Bridge building work began over the Detroit River in December 2022.

Economic benefits touted

A University of Windsor study issued in January 2021 looks at the potential economic impact of the bridge traffic providing new freeway connections from Highway 401 in Ontario to Interstate 75 in Michigan. The new crossing will save time for commercial truck traffic and provide local employment opportunities, researchers said.

Delays related to the pandemic

Bridge construction was delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Construction team selected

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority selected the construction team for the bridge in June 2018. Groundbreaking also took place that year.

Models presented to the public

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority hosted a public hearing in December 2017 to present a mock-up video of the bridge and the customs agency stations.

Multi-use path agreement

In response to public requests, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority agreed in March 2017 to include a dedicated multi-use path for walkers or bicyclists on the bridge design.

Hockey great Gordie Howe dies

Gordie Howe, remembered as one of professional hockey's finest players, died on June 10, 2016.

MONTREAL, QC - 1970s: Gordie Howe #9 of the Detroit Red Wings poses for a photo in Montreal, Canada. Denis Brodeur / NHLI via Getty Images

Naming of the bridge

Canadian and Michigan officials announced in May 2015 that the new bridge would be named the Gordie Howe International Bridge, honoring a Canadian hockey legend who spent most of his NHL career skating for the Detroit Red Wings.

"I think this is as big an honor as he's ever had, for sure," his son, Murray Howe, said at the time.

Bridge authority launches

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority was organized in 2012 as a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation with appointees representing both Canada and Michigan.

The authority's responsibilities were to manage the process of design, construction, financing and operations of the future bridge between Windsor and Detroit that was originally called the Detroit River International Crossing.