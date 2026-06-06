DHS Secretary Mullin on agency's preparations for Gordie Howe International Bridge: "We're ready to go"

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says his agency is prepared to facilitate trade and travel at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan questioned Mullin about the bridge during a Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing on Tuesday. He asked whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is a subsection of the federal agency, is prepared.

"We have the personnel dedicated, ready to move. The contractor hasn't signed off on final stuff. He had a deadline of May 1. He didn't make that deadline, so we're still waiting on that to take place. We're prepared. We're staffed. We're ready to go," Mullin said.

The bridge connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and will provide a third border crossing option at the Detroit River. In October, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said it was slated to open in "early 2026," though, as of Saturday, no official opening date has been announced.

In February, President Trump threatened to block the bridge's opening "until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them."

Mr. Trump criticized Canada earlier this year, saying Ontario won't put U.S. alcoholic products on its shelves and complaining of Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy products, calling it "unacceptable."

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel on Thursday called on Mr. Trump to "quit playing political games" and open the crossing.

"Every day that Trump keeps the bridge closed is a day that our economy suffers even more," Hertel said.

Construction on the crossing started in 2018. The bridge management team said they began operational testing in March.