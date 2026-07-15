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Walkers, bicyclists need to wait until August before crossing Gordie Howe International Bridge

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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If you plan to walk across the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, you'll need to wait a few days after vehicle traffic is allowed. 

The bridge's toll-free, multi-use path intended for pedestrians and cyclists will open on August 5, the bridge authority said on Wednesday. The multi-use path is one lane that will accommodate two-way pedestrian and cyclist traffic. Vehicle traffic will be welcome to cross on July 27. 

The 1.5-mile-long bridge, which crosses the Detroit River, was expected to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 12. That celebration was delayed after officials said the U.S. and Canada were still working to resolve "outstanding issues." The rescheduled ribbon-cutting date has not been announced.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been years in the making. It is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada, with Canada financing the $5.7 billion project.

The above video originally aired on July 10, 2026.   

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