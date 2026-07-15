Walkers, bicyclists need to wait until August before crossing Gordie Howe International Bridge

If you plan to walk across the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, you'll need to wait a few days after vehicle traffic is allowed.

The bridge's toll-free, multi-use path intended for pedestrians and cyclists will open on August 5, the bridge authority said on Wednesday. The multi-use path is one lane that will accommodate two-way pedestrian and cyclist traffic. Vehicle traffic will be welcome to cross on July 27.

The 1.5-mile-long bridge, which crosses the Detroit River, was expected to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 12. That celebration was delayed after officials said the U.S. and Canada were still working to resolve "outstanding issues." The rescheduled ribbon-cutting date has not been announced.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been years in the making. It is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada, with Canada financing the $5.7 billion project.

The above video originally aired on July 10, 2026.