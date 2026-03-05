Gordie Howe International Bridge staff to begin operational testing

While no opening date has been announced, the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor has moved into the "testing and commissioning" stage.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority made the announcement Thursday.

"These activities help prepare the crossing for safe and efficient operations from day one," the bridge authority said.

The steps to review and test in that process include details such as traffic management systems, toll systems, border inspection procedures, lighting and communications networks. A team of contractors, suppliers and operating staff will work on that phase.

Each section will be tested on an individual basis before integrating it into the overall system.

Gordie Howe International Bridge

Another round of tests will take place once the network integrations are made, and then the operating staff will be trained on how to work with the systems.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, which crosses the Detroit River, has been years in the making. It is intended to provide another connection for the busy international border area between Michigan and Ontario, especially for commercial trucks.

The other Detroit-Windsor crossings are the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The bridge authority had targeted an early 2026 opening date. Then, in February, President Trump threatened to block the opening of the bridge.

The bridge is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada, with Canada footing the construction costs. The Canadian government plans to recoup the funding through toll revenue.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 15, 2025.