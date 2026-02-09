Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada

President Trump is threatening to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada "until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them," he said in a social media post on Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump also demands that Canada "treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve."

"With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical," the president added.

Mr. Trump criticized Canada, saying Ontario won't put U.S. alcoholic products on its shelves and complaining of Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy products, which he calls "unacceptable." The president also claimed that Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to make a deal with China.

Mr. Trump said Canada has treated the U.S. "unfairly for decades," and the bridge was being built with no U.S. content, such as steel.

CBS News Detroit contacted the White House and Carney's office for additional comment and is waiting to hear back. CBS News Detroit also contacted the Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority for comment and has not yet heard back.

Work on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge continues as it is slated to open in 2025. Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority

The bridge has been under construction since 2018 and is expected to open in early 2026. It is jointly owned by Canada and the state of Michigan, with Canada financing the $5.7 billion project. The bridge is intended to provide another connection for the busy international border area between Michigan and Ontario, especially for commercial trucks.

The other Detroit-Windsor crossings are the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The bridge includes an 853-meter span over the Detroit River, along with two approach bridges, port of entry complexes in the United States and Canada, and the related connection points to existing highways.

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin released the following statement:

"The Gordie Howe Bridge is an incredibly important infrastructure project for Michigan. President Trump's threat tonight to tank it is awful for our state's economy. "Canceling this project will have serious repercussions. Higher costs for Michigan businesses, less secure supply chains, and ultimately, fewer jobs. With this threat, the President is punishing Michiganders for a trade war he started. The only reason Canada is on the verge of a trade deal with China is because President Trump has kicked them in the teeth for a year. "The President's agenda for personal retribution should not come before what's best for us. Canada is our friend -- not our enemy. And I will do everything in my power to get this critical project back on track."

Sen. Gary Peters also issued a statement, saying,