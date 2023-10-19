Gordie Howe International Bridge on schedule for completion

(CBS DETROIT) - The Gordie Howe International Bridge broke ground for construction in 2018, and engineers working on the project said 2023 has seen major strides after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've made tremendous progress this year," said Grant Hilbers, chief capital officer of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority. "We've got not only the bridge but two ports of entry we're constructing, as well as a tie-in to I-75. Between all four components this year, we believe we have 2,300 people on any given day working on this project."

Hilbers said the bridge uses a cable-stay system that holds the bridge up, and will be one of the largest of its kind.

"It's going to be the longest cable-stay system in North America by a significant length. The back span of the bridge … is completed on both sides of the border, and we're about 50% across the water constructing the bridge," Hilbers said.

The construction of the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Once construction is complete, signage, lighting and other elements will be added. That is expected to last roughly six months.

While the Gordie Howe International Bridge will connect the U.S. and Canada, another goal of the developers is to connect with the communities surrounding the site.

"On October 21, we're hosting a community breakfast at Clarke Park," said Heather Grondin of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority.

Grondin said there are several goals of the community breakfast, including informing the public about potential job opportunities, and investments in the community, as well as to give thanks to residents living nearby.