Even if GPS directs you to Gordie Howe Bridge, the bridge authority says it's not open yet

If you intend to drive between Detroit and Windsor, make sure the navigation apps continue to direct you across the border via either the Ambassador Bridge or the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, which operates the Gordie Howe International Bridge, said motorists might notice GPS-based mapping apps providing directions to the Gordie Howe.

But the new bridge, which will provide a third border crossing option at the Detroit River, isn't open yet.

"As preparation continues, route information may begin appearing on different platforms prior to the crossing welcoming travellers. We encourage visitors to continue to use alternative border crossings and more information will be shared as we move closer to opening day," the bridge authority said on Tuesday.

A quick check of popular apps shows that in some cases, the maps include the bridge and the approaching lanes, but indicate the lanes as currently closed. Signs along the approaching highway lanes in Detroit also show directions, but include a "closed" note.

Detroit, Michigan USA, 20 March 2026, The Gordie Howe International Bridge to Canada is expected to open this spring, but a date has ot been announced. Getty Images

The Gordie Howe Bridge, connecting Windsor and Detroit, has been under construction since 2018 and was expected to open this spring. The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said in early March that the process had reached the testing stage for logistics, including toll systems and border inspection procedures.

That being said, there has been no opening date yet announced.

"This will open; it's just a matter of when," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins said last week.

The bridge is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada, with Canada financing the $5.7 billion project. The Canadian government plans to recover the funding through toll revenue.