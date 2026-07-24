Canada's Doug Ford on Trump trade war: "When someone comes up and punches you in the face ... you have to stand up"

Washington — President Trump campaigned on lower prices for Americans, but his trade war with Canada is pushing prices higher for Americans, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told CBS News in an interview Friday.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump announced 50% tariffs starting next month on a number of Canadian goods, including hockey sticks and alcohol, on top of other tariffs he's already imposed on Canada and elsewhere. In response, Canada this week rescinded its invitations to U.S. officials to attend the long-awaited opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

Ford said Canadians love Americans, but he said the president's decision to "go after" America's close ally and trading partner Canada is hurting both nations. Shortly before Ford sat down with CBS News, Mr. Trump took to Truth Social to criticize Canada over trade and the bridge deal.

"We didn't start this trade war," Ford told CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe in an interview for "The Takeout."

"President Trump decided to go after his close ally and friend, his No. 1 customer in the entire world. And yes, the U.S. is our No. 1 customer. It's unnecessary. We have to make sure that there's certainty that will create jobs and opportunities and production and lower cost of goods. Well, that was the total opposite," Ford said.

"President Trump ran on lowering cost of goods. They're going up. You know, [he] campaigned on certainty. Anything but certainty in both countries right now. And it's unfortunate he took this avenue with his closest friend and ally."

The bridge, funded by Canada, is officially opening Monday, and the U.S. will collect half of the toll revenues for the first 15 years once construction debts are paid. Canada is one of the United States' largest trading partners, and Ford said the bridge will create jobs "on both sides of the border."

"We have over probably $52 billion U.S. going back and forth in trade, two-way trade," he said. "It's going to give an opportunity to create tens of thousands of jobs on both sides of the border."

Mr. Trump's new 50% tariffs are set to begin in late August, covering almost $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, ranging from down feathers and hockey equipment to milk, honey and alcohol. The Trump administration said the levies were issued in response to Canada's retaliatory measures for U.S. tariffs last year, including Canadian tariffs on auto imports and a decision by Ontario and other provinces to pull U.S. liquor off their shelves.

Ford said he has yet to see exactly what Canadian goods the Trump administration will tariff next month.

"But I've told the prime minister, dollar for dollar, tariff for tariff, and who does that hurt?" he said. "It hurts the population of the United States, hurts the population in Canada and in Ontario. This does not work. Protectionism does not work anywhere in the world. We're the two greatest countries in the world, the largest open border in the world, two closest allies. And we didn't start this war. President Trump decided to economically attack Canada."

O'Keefe asked, why not try to tone down the situation then?

"When someone comes up and punches you in the face, not once, not twice, 10 times, you have to stand up to that person," Ford said. "Someone in the schoolyard wants to take your lunch money, you're going to fight back. And I've encouraged the prime minister to fight back."