Gordie Howe International Bridge expected to open in early 2026, bridge authority says

Commuters and truckers will need to wait a few more months before they can use the new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

Opening of the bridge is now slated for "as soon as early 2026," Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said in a statement Wednesday.

"The exact opening date will depend on our ongoing quality reviews, testing and commissioning. As is standard practice on large complex projects, we are currently focused on commissioning and testing to ensure we identify as many potential issues as possible for us to resolve before the opening of the bridge. We are also providing all border agencies and our operating teams sufficient time to be ready to operate this new and modern land border crossing between the US and Canada," Grondin said.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been years in the making. It is intended to provide another connection for the busy international border area between Michigan and Ontario, especially for commercial trucks.

The other Detroit-Windsor crossings are the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge includes an 853-meter span over the Detroit River, along with two approach bridges, port of entry complexes in the United States and Canada, and the related connection points to existing highways.

Groundbreaking took place in 2018, but the work faced delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a fall 2023 report said. The most recent estimated opening date was fall 2025.

There were further, unrelated delays earlier this year in completing the ports of entry facilities on the U.S. and Canadian sides. That news in the summer hinted at the possibility of waiting a bit further for the bridge to actually be in use.

Most recently, a series of detours and lane closures went into effect along Interstate 75 to allow for work in the Michigan Interchange connections to the bridge.

"When it comes to the complexities of new international border crossings, taking the time to do it right is time well spent," Grondin said.

The bridge, known during the planning stages as Detroit River International Crossing, is named for former Detroit Red Wing Gordie Howe.