Gordie Howe Bridge passenger car tolls will cost $5.75 in U.S. currency

Toll rates have been announced for crossing the soon-to-be-open Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

The flat-rate tolls for small or medium-sized personal vehicles such as most passenger cars, SUVs, minivans and motorcycles will be $5.75 in U.S. dollars or $8 in Canadian dollars, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said Wednesday.

Additional cost will apply if the vehicle is towing a small trailer or has items on the roof, such as a kayak or a bicycle.

Larger commercial and passenger vehicles over 7.5 feet or 2.3 meters in length, such as a passenger bus or pickup towing a fifth-wheeler, will pay $8.75 in U.S. dollars or $12 in Canadian dollars.

There will be discounted toll rates for those using the Breakaway electronic toll payment tag system, which is available for prepaid or contracted business accounts.

To compare, the Gordie Howe International Bridge tolls are almost half of the $10 in U.S. dollars cash rate or E-ZPass for passenger vehicles to cross the Ambassador Bridge. It is also less than the $9 cash rate in U.S. dollars for passenger vehicles to drive through the Detroit-Windsor tunnel into Canada (the tunnel toll rates vary depending on which direction is driven).

The Gordie Howe Bridge, when open, will be the third border crossing option between Detroit and Windsor via the Detroit River.

The entrances to the Gordie Howe bridge are designed to have dedicated lanes for trucks and oversized loads, along with separate lanes for commercial and passenger traffic.

While no opening date has been announced, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is now in the "testing and commissioning" stage. Testing of the toll system is part of that ramp-up effort.

The bridge authority targeted an early 2026 opening date. In February, President Trump threatened to block the opening of the bridge.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada, with Canada footing the construction costs. The Canadian government plans to recoup the funding through toll revenue.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 15, 2025.