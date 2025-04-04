Guilty verdict handed down in trial of driver who struck, killed Colorado cyclist Magnus White

A Colorado jury on Friday convicted a driver of vehicular homicide nearly two years after her SUV struck and killed teen Team USA cyclist Magnus White. The verdict was read after 7 hours of deliberation in the week-long trial.

CBS

The crash happened in July 2023 near White's home in Boulder on Highway 119. Yeva Smilianska's SUV struck White while the 17-year-old was on a training ride and riding on the paved shoulder of the highway and her car then continued off the road and down an embankment.

Magnus White White Family

Smilianska admitted during the trial that she had fallen asleep behind the wheel before the crash happened. Her attorneys argued that she should have been charged with careless driving, not vehicular homicide, because the collision was an accident.

Yeva Smilianska in court during her trial Cliff Grassmick/Pool/CBS

She will be sentenced for the crime on June 13 at 10 a.m.