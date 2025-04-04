Proposed Portillo's location part of new Denver development

Company says there's been final staff approval for project that would bring Portillo's to Colorado

Company says there's been final staff approval for project that would bring Portillo's to Colorado

Company says there's been final staff approval for project that would bring Portillo's to Colorado

It's been years since Portillo's has been rumored to open a location in Colorado, leaving Midwest transplants hungry and anxious for their hot dogs, Italian beefs, cheese fries and chocolate cake.

Now, a development company has revealed a proposed location as part of a new project. Kensington Development Partners announced staff approval on "Link 56" - a 150-acre mixed-used development at the northwest corner of 56th and Tower in Denver.

The proposed Portillo's would be the first location in Colorado. Kensington Development Partners

The developers said it will feature a Target as the anchor, about 2,000 residential units, 35 acres of parks and open space and a walkable connectivity to the Peña Station light rail stop.

There will be retail, medical and restaurant stops. Among the restaurants is Portillo's but fans will have to remain patient. The first phase of the project is expected to break ground this Spring but will only feature Target and 210 apartment units.