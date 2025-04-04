Watch CBS News
Local News

Proposed Portillo's location part of new Denver development

By Dagoberto Cordova

/ CBS Colorado

Company says there's been final staff approval for project that would bring Portillo's to Colorado
Company says there's been final staff approval for project that would bring Portillo's to Colorado 00:36

It's been years since Portillo's has been rumored to open a location in Colorado, leaving Midwest transplants hungry and anxious for their hot dogs, Italian beefs, cheese fries and chocolate cake.

Now, a development company has revealed a proposed location as part of a new project. Kensington Development Partners announced staff approval on "Link 56" - a 150-acre mixed-used development at the northwest corner of 56th and Tower in Denver.

rendering-2-link-w-logos-2024-12-04-222801-rfhu.png
The proposed Portillo's would be the first location in Colorado. Kensington Development Partners

The developers said it will feature a Target as the anchor, about 2,000 residential units, 35 acres of parks and open space and a walkable connectivity to the Peña Station light rail stop.

There will be retail, medical and restaurant stops. Among the restaurants is Portillo's but fans will have to remain patient. The first phase of the project is expected to break ground this Spring but will only feature Target and 210 apartment units.

Dagoberto Cordova

Dago Cordova manages CBS News Colorado's 24/7 streaming channel. That includes coverage of live news conferences, cutting clips of CBS Colorado newscasts and editing new content.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.