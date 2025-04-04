Colorado businesses step up to support artists for Boulder Arts Week event

Boulder Arts Week features nearly 150 art events and activities over 8-days. The Boulder Transit Junction Open House is one of those events. Nearly a dozen businesses will come together to support artists in various ways.

"As designers it's really important to us to make sure that our communities have a thriving arts community," said Laura Boyd Chapman, co-owner and Creative Director at BC Interiors.

BC Interiors is a workplace furniture design company. Boyd Chapman will transform the showroom into a 90's style coffee house for an open mic night. The stage will be open to high school student performers.

"I hope they get an opportunity to really feel great about performing in front of an audience, something outside of school," Boyd Chapman explained.

Next door at blacklabsports, 5 artists will have their work on display. Laura Brenton is among them. Brenton is a contemporary abstract painter. She welcomes the opportunity to bring the creative community together.

"It's such a solo experience, painting, and to be able to show your work and talk to other people about what they see and to get the 'wow' again," Brenton said.

That is just two of the seven stops planned for the Transit Junction Open House. It's an example of the opportunities that are created when businesses support artists, giving them time and space to display their craft.

"This is kind of an industrial community. It's not always easy to know who your neighbors are, but there are a lot of art studios hidden back in these industrial buildings," said Boyd Chapman.

Boulder Arts Week runs April 4 - 12, 2025.