Denver area nonprofit that feeds thousands loses millions in federal funding, group says

When immigrants and asylum seekers came to Colorado from the southern border, the Village Exchange Center on the border of Denver and Aurora stepped up to help.

Through funding from the federal government, they fed them, along with other Aurorans, through their food bank and offered them free vaccinations, job fairs, and integration programs.

"We're providing wraparound services to get people legal assistance, into jobs, training, getting them health care, Medicaid, WIC, SNAP, any of the benefits that they should be using to become self-sustaining," said co-founder and CEO Amanda Blaurock.

Now, all of that is in jeopardy. Just a few days ago, the federal grant money the center used to help run its program was terminated.

The Village Exchange Center in Aurora, which helps feed, vaccinate, and employ people in the Denver and Aurora area, says its federal funding was pulled due to what the group says is its support for migrants. CBS

"Based on us potentially providing funding to 'illegal aliens,' were the words," said Blaurock.

Village Exchange lost more than $2 million and may lose $3 million more, which has hurt them.

"We have had to let go of a number of contractors and then move FTEs into different roles that they weren't previously in," said Blaurock.

And their weekly food pantry, which feeds 1,100 families a week, is at risk.

"After June, we will be looking at either cutting our pantries significantly and our team and not being able to provide food services to the community or getting different partners that can provide in-kind support," said Blaurock.

She says cutting funding doesn't get rid of need and worries that if they can't provide services to at-risk communities in Denver, Adams, and Arapahoe counties, it could have a devastating effect on all residents as people look for new ways to survive.

"It really jeopardizes the integrity and health and safety of all people living here," said Blaurock.

Village Exchange Center says they will be reaching out to donors and the public to try to fill the funding gap they now face.