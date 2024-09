A hard hitting ad in one of the most competitive political races in the country -- Colorado's 8th Congressional District -- gets a Reality Check by CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd. Read her sources below.

iVoterGuide, Gabe Evans, 2022 General, accessed 7/22/2024

Freedom Voter Guide, Gabe Evans, captured 3/6/2023 via WebArchive

https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/2023a_188_signed.pdf

https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/dashboard/abortion-in-the-u-s-dashboard/

Freedom Voter Guide, Gabe Evans, captured 3/6/2023 via WebArchive

https://electgabeevans.com/issues/american-values/