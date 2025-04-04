Colorado lawmakers take up transgender rights bill that could impact child custody cases

The Colorado state House gave initial approval to a bill that would classify "misgendering" -- calling a person by their previous name -- a form of harassment and discrimination.

The Colorado State Capital is seen in Denver, Colorado on March 25, 2025. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

The measure would also bar schools from having gender specific dress codes and require them to use transgender students' preferred names if they allow other kids to use nicknames.

It would also consider misgendering by a parent "coercive control" and require courts to consider it when deciding child custody cases.

Bill sponsors - state Rep.s Lorena Garcia and Rebekah Stewart -- named the bill after Kelly Loving, a transgender victim of the Club Q shooting.

"Frankly, I wish we didn't have to bring this bill but the reality of navigating our world today as a transgender human necessitates it, and this community deserves all our support right now," said Stewart.

Republicans opposed the bill, saying it infringes on parental rights. State Rep. Jarvis Caldwell called it egregious.

"The idea that misgendering your own child is considered coercive control which is another word for abuse? Child abuse? Because you want to get your child help instead of affirming their delusions? And you can lose custody over your child over that? This is the most disgusting bill I've seen so far," Caldwell said.

The house also gave initial approval Friday to a bill that would require health insurers cover gender-affirming care.

The speaker limited debate on the bills to 2 hours each and is calling lawmakers back on Sunday to finish work they didn't get to Friday.