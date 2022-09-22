Reality Check: Attack ad on Joe O'Dea features Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
Sen. Michael Bennet wants you to believe Joe O'Dea and Mitch McConnell are no different. But they are.
CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd provided her sources for this Reality Check:
https://www.axios.com/2022/07/20/mcconnell-colorado-senate-race
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYzWnlCZ3M0&t=944s
https://koacolorado.iheart.com/featured/ross-kaminsky/content/2022-06-01-joe-odea-republican-candidate-for-the-us-senate/
https://www.kff.org/medicare/issue-brief/how-will-the-prescription-drug-provisions-in-the-inflation-reduction-act-affect-medicare-beneficiaries/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5376/text
https://www.joeodea.com/seniors
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2011/9/bennet-calls-for-joint-committee-to-seek-broad-comprehensive-agreement
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2011/11/bennet-joins-bipartisan-coalition-of-150-in-urging-supercommittee-to-quot-go-big-quot-on-deficit-reduction
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2011/3/bennet-johanns-lead-bipartisan-call-for-president-to-support-comprehensive-deficit-reduction
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2011/9/bennet-statement-on-president-039-s-deficit-reduction-package
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.