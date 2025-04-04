Rockies lose to A's 6-3 in cold and snowy home opener at Coors Field

Baseball fans bundled up on Friday for the Colorado Rockies home opener

The Colorado Rockies lost to the Athletics on Friday in extra innings in their home opener at Coors Field. It was the third coldest home opener in Rockies history.

Temperatures were in the 30s in Denver for the game and snow fell throughout. None of the snow accumulated on the grass, however, and there were no weather delays.

Jordan Beck of the Colorado Rockies hits an RBI single in the eighth inning during the game between the Athletics and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 4. Dustin Bradford/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The game lasted 11 innings and ended with a score of 6-3. Jacob Wilson hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning for his third RBI to secure the win for the A's.

Colorado went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners.

The Rockies' season record so far is now a dismal 1-6. They have scored a major league-low 14 runs through seven games.

Noah Murdock (1-0), who debuted last weekend, pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts and two walks for his first major league win, and Mason Miller earned his second save of the season. Angel Chivilli (0-1) was the loser.

Ezequiel Tovar, who ended the game when he struck out on Miller's fastest pitch of the day at 101.2 mph, had three hits and scored a run after entering hitless in his previous 15 at-bats.

While the baseball stadium was full at the start of the game, by the end many fans had left due to the cold and wet weather.