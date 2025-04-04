As one Colorado community grows and businesses flourish, new issues have come

As Wheat Ridge grows and businesses flourish, new issues have come

Despite challenges with growth and development, companies in one Colorado city say the city's leadership is doing what it can to support local businesses. But with that growth, new problems have arisen.

Wheat Ridge City Manager Patrick Goff gave an annual "state of the city" address to the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Among the topics of discussion were sustainable growth and how to maintain the city's charm while meeting residential needs.

Over at Styles & Crate Coffee Shop on 38th Street, owner Tadd Overstreet feels Goff's office is doing a good job of striking a balance.

"The city has focused on this area, and it's become that 'new,'" he said. "They look for ways to say 'yes.' They look for ways to innovate, and they continue to invest in our business."

But there have been some hurdles and changes as the city has grown. The construction project on Wadsworth Boulevard is 90% complete, according to city officials. It's been a source of frustration for business owners along the corridor as well as drivers in the area. As Wheat Ridge has become more popular, new challenges have arisen.

"[Parking] has now become a problem," said Overstreet. "Parking was never a problem, but now it is an issue here."

Wheat Ridge's status as something of a corridor city means that it doesn't have one singular downtown to build around. While some areas of 38th Avenue between Sheridan Blvd. and Wadsworth Blvd., known as the Ridge at 38, are being positioned as a hub for activity, the gem of the city's development is the future Clear Creek Crossing, anchored by the new Lutheran Intermountain Hospital

"What I call 'the first phase' is complete," he said.

It's a new project, but one that Tadd says doesn't come at the expense of his neck of the woods.

"They haven't forgot us, and that's a really remarkable thing," he said.

But the line between those who want sustainable growth and those who don't want any growth at all is a thin one. Overstreet, who also sits on the board of the coworking space Localworks, believes that everyone is paddling in the same direction and that healthy conversations around development are always a positive.

"It does change the nuances of it, but the community is aware of that, and the city is aware of that and working on it," he said.

"We've done a pretty good job of embracing development and growth but also protecting what people are most proud about of this community," Goff added