With a new baseball season comes some new food at Coors Field in Denver

Friday is the home opener for the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, and with the new season comes new food options for fans.

CBS News Colorado got an early look -- and taste -- at what's on the menu for 2025.

One standout is the "Triple Play" slider trio, available in Section 115. It features three different mini sandwiches packed with flavor. Another highlight is the taco trio, which includes vibrant carnitas tacos topped with mango salsa for a sweet-and-savory kick.

Beers on tap and chicken wings are displayed on the bar in the Sandlot restaurant in Coors Field during a media tour as the Colorado Rockies prepare for Friday's home-opener against the Athletics on Thursday, April 3, 2025. David Zalubowski / AP

Fans can also enjoy a new take on the classic bratwurst. The Hatch green chile brat is topped with poblano peppers and onions, offering a bold Colorado-inspired flavor.

And for dessert? Try the dessert nachos: fried flour tortillas dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with powdered sugar, and served with a side of whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Fresh berries add a fruity finish to this sweet treat.

These are just a few of the new culinary offerings fans can enjoy while cheering on the Rockies at Coors Field this season.

For a comprehensive guide to the food options at Coors Field, you can visit the Rockies' website.